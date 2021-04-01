Orioles-Red Sox opener at Fenway postponed because of rain

Nathan Eovaldi is still scheduled to pitch the opener against Baltimore's John Means. Cora said that Eduardo Rodriguez, who was scratched from the opening day start after missing his final spring training tune-up with a dead arm, will begin the season on the injured list.

“It's nothing long term. It’s just we ran out of time to build him up,” Cora said. “The hope is that he will be able to join us sooner than later, and sooner is next week.”

Rodriguez will instead pitch a simulated game at the team's alternate training site in Worcester. Rookie Tanner Houck is in line to pitch the second game of the season, on Saturday, followed in the rotation by Garrett Richards, Nick Pivetta and Martín Pérez.

Cora declined to identify his closer, saying both Matt Barnes and Adam Ottavino are “going to be very important in the eighth and ninth.”

“Talking to both of them, they know they will get important outs," Cora said. “I’m pretty sure where we want to go as a team, and they know it too.”

Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier (left calf strain) was also placed on the injured list.

The Orioles also announced their opening day roster, with outfielder DJ Stewart (left hamstring strain) placed on the injured list, right-hander Shawn Armstrong placed on the paternity list and righty Travis Lakins Sr. optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Cora is making his return to the Red Sox dugout after spending a year away from baseball to serve a suspension for his role in the Houston Astros cheating scheme.

“From my end I am just happy to be talking to you right now,” he told reporters on Thursday morning after the rainout was announced. “For obvious reasons. I can wait 24 hours.”

___

https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports