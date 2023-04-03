Orioles run wild in first 2 games with pitch clock rules

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Anthony Volpe stole a base in each of the New York Yankees' first three games. The rookie shortstop won the starting job and made his big league debut when the season began.

The other top prospect to make his first major league appearance was Jordan Walker. The St. Louis outfielder had three singles, a double and, yes, a stolen base in his first three games.

Japanese stars Masataka Yoshida and Kodai Senga have looked impressive so far with the Red Sox and New York Mets. Yoshida already has a couple multihit games, and Senga struck out eight in New York's win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

TRIVIA TIME

Only two teams in the live ball era have stolen 300 bases in a season. Who are they?

LINE OF THE WEEK

With apologies to Adley Rutschman, who had five hits and a walk in Baltimore's opener, this honor goes to Trayce Thompson of the Los Angeles Dodgers for his three-homer, eight-RBI performance in a 10-1 win over Arizona on Saturday.

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK

The Red Sox nearly rallied from a 10-4, eighth-inning deficit in their first game against the Orioles. The following game, they completed the comeback. Down 7-1 in the third Saturday, Boston scored four quick runs on two-run homers by Alex Verdugo and Adam Duvall.

The Red Sox still trailed 8-7 in the bottom of the ninth when Baltimore's Ryan McKenna dropped a two-out flyball by Yoshida. Duvall took advantage of the miscue, hitting a two-run homer over the Green Monster for a 9-8 victory.

Although they had a hard time stopping the Orioles on the basepaths, the Red Sox scored nine runs in each of their first three games and took two of three in the series.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Oakland Athletics stole 341 bases in 1976, led by Bill North (75), Bert Campaneris (54) and Don Baylor (52).

The St. Louis Cardinals stole 314 in 1985, led by Vince Coleman (110) and Willie McGee (56).

