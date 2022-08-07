Orioles run winning streak to 5 with 6-3 win over Pirates

JT Brubaker (2-10) allowed three runs and eight hits in four innings.

Terrin Vavra opened the scoring with a run-scoring single in the first, and the Orioles added two more in the second on an RBI single by Jorge Mateo and a run-scoring double by Brett Phillips.

Ke'Bryan Hayes hit an RBI single for the Pirates to make it 5-3 in the sixth. Cedric Mullins hit a sacrifice fly for the Orioles in the seventh.

Pittsburgh brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth after the first two batters reached base, but Mateo, Baltimore's shortstop, went diving to his left to start a sparkling double play on a sharp grounder by Hayes.

Umpire Carlos Torres (illness) was out, leaving the crew with three people until replacement Alex Tosi arrived a few batters in.

WELCOME BACK

Murray, whose 500th homer came at Camden Yards in 1996, was asked what he thought of the ballpark's new wall in left field, which has been pushed back this year.

“Still hit it over," he said matter-of-factly.

The attendance of 41,086 was the biggest of the year at the ballpark, aside from opening day.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: OF Austin Hays (side) missed a third straight game, but manager Brandon Hyde said he could be ready in the next couple days.

UP NEXT

Baltimore tries for a three-game sweep with Spenser Watkins (4-1) on the mound against Pittsburgh's Bryse Wilson (1-6) on Sunday.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) hits a single against Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug 6, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams Combined Shape Caption Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) hits a single against Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug 6, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams

Combined Shape Caption Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson, right, walks onto the field before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Aug 6, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams Combined Shape Caption Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson, right, walks onto the field before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Aug 6, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams

Combined Shape Caption Former Baltimore Orioles first baseman Eddie Murray salutes the crowd before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Aug 6, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams Combined Shape Caption Former Baltimore Orioles first baseman Eddie Murray salutes the crowd before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Aug 6, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams

Combined Shape Caption Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo scores on a double by Brett Phillips, next to Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 6, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams Combined Shape Caption Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo scores on a double by Brett Phillips, next to Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 6, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams