Orioles to play at 1 p.m. Saturday, well before Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks play concert next door

The Orioles may be Big Shots this year, but they’ll try to stay out of the Piano Man’s way this weekend

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles may be Big Shots this year, but they'll try to stay out of the Piano Man's way this weekend.

Baltimore announced that Game 1 of the AL Division Series at Camden Yards is scheduled for just after 1 p.m. Saturday. Then it will be time for the Orioles and Texas Rangers to Stand Back, because Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are playing a concert at 7 p.m. that night at M&T Bank Stadium next door.

The two big events in close proximity could create all sorts of parking issues. But assuming there's no rain — and the game doesn't run for The Longest Time — there should be a big enough gap for baseball fans to begin Movin' Out before the concertgoers start arriving in earnest.

The AL East-champion Orioles are making their first postseason appearance since 2016.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

