Orsted scraps 2 offshore wind power projects in New Jersey, citing supply chain issues

Danish energy developer Orsted is scrapping two large offshore wind power projects off the coast of New Jersey, adding uncertainty to the financial viability of a nascent industry the Biden administration is counting on to help transition away from the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels
By WAYNE PARRY – Associated Press
6 minutes ago
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Danish energy developer Orsted said Tuesday night it is scrapping two large offshore wind power projects off the coast of New Jersey, adding uncertainty to the financial viability of a nascent industry the Biden administration and many state governments are counting on to help transition away from the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels.

The company said it is scrapping its Ocean Wind I and II projects in southern New Jersey.

Mads Nipper, Orsted’s CEO, said in a statement the company was disappointed to be halting the projects because it believes the United States needs wind power to reduce carbon emissions.

“However, the significant adverse developments from supply chain challenges, leading to delays in the project schedule, and rising interest rates have led us to this decision,” Nipper said.

The company said it would move forward with its Revolution Wind project in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

