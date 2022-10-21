Orwell uncut: New Substack will serialize Orwell's writings

Orwell, the pen name for Eric Arthur Blair, is known for the dystopian political novels as “Animal Farm” and “1984,” published the year before his death, in 1950. Admirers cite the British author often when warning about democracy’s decline, but the foundation also wants to raise awareness of his writing about homelessness in “Down and Out in London and Paris,” first published in 1933.

“It was his first piece of real reportage,” Orwell's son, Richard Blair, said in a statement released Friday. "Orwell wanted to see what it was like to be in the gutter — what it was like to be seen as a ‘tramp’. There are many miniature essays you can extract, but it’s also terribly descriptive. It grabs you. And there’s a degree of humor too, which is important. He puts you right there alongside the people he was writing about.”