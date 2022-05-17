dayton-daily-news logo
O's Harvey suspended 60 games by MLB for drug distribution

FILE - Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey heads to the dugout after pitching to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game on June 2, 2021, in Baltimore. Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE - Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey heads to the dugout after pitching to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game on June 2, 2021, in Baltimore. Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Nation & World
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse.

The former New York Mets star admitted in February during a trial in federal court to using cocaine in New York and California.

Harvey, a 33-year-old right-hander, agreed last month to a minor league contract with the Orioles that would have a $1 million salary if he is added to the 40-man roster. He has been working out at Baltimore's extended spring training facility and has not pitched in any games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

