Oscar-winning Palestinian director is attacked by Jewish settlers and arrested, activists say

Activists say one of the Palestinian co-directors of the Oscar-winning documentary film “No Other Land” was attacked by Jewish settlers and arrested on Monday evening
Basel Adra, from left, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham, winners of the award for best documentary feature film for "No Other Land," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Nation & World
Updated 10 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Activists say one of the Palestinian co-directors of the Oscar-winning documentary film “No Other Land” was attacked by Jewish settlers and arrested on Monday evening.

Salem Adra, left, brother of Palestinian activist Basel Adra, who won Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars for "No Other Land" talks with a local Palestinian shepherd as they stand near an Israeli settlers' outpost at the West Bank village of Tuwani, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

