Oscars organization names Bill Kramer as new CEO

Academy president David Rubin said that Kramer’s vision for the organization is “bold and inspiring, and our governors have agreed he is the ideal choice to lead at this pivotal moment for the organization. We believe Bill has the ability to bring together all corners of the motion picture community, and we’re thrilled to have him in this role to elevate the organization and unite our global membership.”

Hudson, who served as CEO of the Academy for 11 years, is remaining on with the organization in an advisory role during the transition.

“I’ve worked with Bill for close to a decade, and no executive is more innovative, more connected to artists, or more passionate about the opportunities that lie ahead than he is,” Hudson said. “The Academy and the Academy Museum are in the best of hands.”