Oscars shortlists revealed: Here are the films one step closer to a nomination

By LINDSEY BAHR – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
The "Barbie" power ballad "I'm Just Ken" and AP and Frontline's documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" just got one step closer to an Oscar nomination. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday shortlists in 10 categories, including best original song, documentary feature, international feature, original score, and crafts like hair and makeup, visual effects and sound.

Mstyslav Chernov's "20 Days in Mariupol" was shortlisted in both the documentary and international feature categories, representing Ukraine in the latter.

As expected, Greta Gerwig's “Barbie,” Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” and Martin Scorsese's “Killers of the Flower Moon” were prominently represented among the finalists in many categories, including score and sound. “Oppenheimer” was not among the 10 finalists in the visual effects category, however. The film's surprising omission from the list of the original 20 finalists was previously reported.

Among the 15 international features advancing are Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom), Trần Anh Hùng’s “The Taste of Things” (France), Lila Avilés’ “Tótem” (Mexico) and Aki Kaurismäki’s “Fallen Leaves” (Finland).

Original song contenders competing against “I’m Just Ken” include two other songs from “Barbie”: Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Only two songs from a single movie can advance to the nomination stage, however.

The 15 original score finalists included a number of familiar players, including John Williams ("Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"), Ludwig Göransson ("Oppenheimer"), Mica Levi ("The Zone of Interest") and the late Robbie Robertson for "Killers of the Flower Moon." Joe Hisaishi could also be headed for his first Oscar nomination for "The Boy and the Heron."

For the most part, shortlists are determined by members in their respective categories, though the specifics vary from branch to branch: Some have committees, some have minimum viewing requirements.

Final nominations in all categories will be announced on Jan. 23. The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held on March 10, broadcasting live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will begin one hour earlier than usual, at 7 p.m. ET.

