Ostapenko stuns world No. 1 Sabalenka to win Porsche Grand Prix

Jelena Ostapenko has upset No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 in the Porsche Grand Prix final in Stuttgart
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates after her victory against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during the women's singles final tennis match of the WTA tour, in Stuttgart, Germany, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

58 minutes ago
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko upset No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 in the Porsche Grand Prix final on Monday.

Ostapenko beat Sabalenka for the first time in four meetings to win her first clay-court title since the 2017 French Open.

She also beat world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals in her run to her ninth career title.

“I'm really, really happy with my performance in general this week,” Ostapenko said. "I was ready to play every single player, because the draw here is so small. You have to be ready for the best, and I did that.

“I think the game was already very good but I have been working on my mental stuff. I understand what I have to do now. I believe in myself.”

The Latvian broke Sabalenka six times, twice in the first set.

In the second set, Sabalenka won just 10 points and only five on serve. Powering to victory, Ostapenko concluded with an emphatic forehand return of serve.

Sabalenka has lost four Stuttgart finals.

“Great week, great tournament,” she said. “Not for me every year, not for me, but maybe next year.”

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during the women's singles final tennis match of the WTA tour, in Stuttgart, Germany, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles final tennis match of the WTA tour, in Stuttgart, Germany, Moday, April 21, 2025. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during the women's singles final tennis match of the WTA tour, in Stuttgart, Germany, Moday, April 21, 2025. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

