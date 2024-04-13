Oswaldo Cabrera homers, Yankees beat Guardians 3-2 and match club's best start

New York starter Clarke Schmidt (1-0) allowed just one run over five-plus innings before manager Aaron Boone turned to his bullpen. Caleb Ferguson pitched one inning, Ian Hamilton went two and Boone brought in closer Clay Holmes for the ninth.

Holmes gave up a leadoff double before striking out two and getting a groundout for his sixth save.

The Guardians managed just five hits.

Cabrera connected for his third homer in the sixth off reliever Nick Sandlin to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead.

The teams were rained out Friday, forcing the doubleheader and delaying New York's lone visit to Progressive Field this season. The second game starts at 6:10 p.m.

Schmidt worked out of trouble in the fourth and fifth by getting inning-ending double plays.

He gave up two singles to open the sixth and was pulled for Ferguson, who struck out All-Star José Ramírez. After a walk loaded the bases, Ferguson got Tyler Freeman to hit a slow roller up the middle.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres fielded it cleanly and stepped on second for a force, but his relay to first was wild, scoring two runs to pull Cleveland within 3-2.

Cleveland's Carlos Carrasco (0-1) held the Yankees to just one run in 4 2/3 innings, working around five walks.

It was Carrasco's first start in Cleveland since 2020, when he faced New York in Game 2 of the AL wild-card series. Following that season, Carrasco was traded to the Mets as part of the blockbuster Francisco Lindor deal.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 3B DJ LeMahieu (broken foot) is “doing really well,” according to Boone and “getting close” to rejoining the club. LeMahieu will have to play in some minor league games before being activated.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (elbow soreness) will pitch a two-inning simulated game on Monday in Arizona. Williams got hurt while throwing a weighted ball in spring training before a start on March 9. The team initially thought he would only miss a week.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Cody Poteet makes his season and New York debut in Game 2 against Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie (1-1 4.00), who pitched 5 2/3 scoreless inning in Monday's home opener.

