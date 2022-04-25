Otis elevators rethinks business in Russia over Ukraine war

She said Otis is now “evaluating the best ownership structure for the business, whether that’s with us or somewhere else.”

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said its operations in Russia represented approximately 2% of its 2021 revenue, based mostly on new equipment sales.

“We remain hopeful for return to peace and stability in the region and we will continue to contribute to the ongoing relief and humanitarian efforts necessary for those most impacted by this crisis,” Marks added.

In March, Otis announced it would not take new elevator and escalator orders in Russia and not make new investments in the country “for the time being.”