Otis Redding III, who followed father into music, dies at 59

“He said, `You can play guitar with me, but you’re going to have to sing a few of your dad’s songs,'" Redding recalled in a 2018 interview with WCSH-TV in Portland, Maine. “I was like, `Huh? I don’t sing,' you know. And he was like, `Well, you’re going to sing ”Dock of the Bay" with me tonight.'”

Redding worked with his family's foundation to organize summer camps that teach children to play music, and served as board president for the local chapter of Meals on Wheels.

He continued to perform his father's songs live, saying he was grateful for the enduring legacy even if it overshadowed his efforts to make music of his own.

“No matter how hard I try to do my own thing, you know, it’s like ... sing one of your daddy’s songs,” he told the Maine TV station. "So I go ahead and do what people want, and I live with it. But I’m not under any pressure and I don’t put myself mentally under any pressure to go begging for record deals.”