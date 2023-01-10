Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott

“We firmly believe that staying engaged and collectively contributing to the ongoing discussion, no matter how difficult, is far more constructive,” the statement said.

Utah has continued to fight the federal government over the monuments. After President Joe Biden restored the size of the two, the state joined with rural counties to sue.

This week's trade show includes “community corners” and “campfire discussions" with local activists and public officials about environmental stewardship and sustainability.

"Part of our reengagement into Salt Lake City with state and local officials is the environment. Access to all of the recreation land is vital to the health of the industry," Marisa Nicholson, the show director, said.

Nicholson acknowledged the absence of certain large brands, but said it was natural for any trade show to evolve with an industry.

Peter Metcalf, the founder of Black Diamond and an activist who helped bring the show to Utah decades ago, said he doubted reengagement would change minds or policy.

“They perceived the industry would come anyway but they were very short-sighted,” he said of the boycotts. “We had a seat at the table and were never served so why stay at the table?"

Designers and salespeople said they appreciated the event returning to Salt Lake City because its proximity to mountains and recreation areas makes it ideal for testing products.

Eric Henderson, a publicist representing brands manufacturing jackets out of recyclable materials, eco-friendly ski wax and avalanche jackets, said the outdoor industry remained uniquely committed to its advocacy goals and those returning to Utah wanted to come back with renewed commitment. He said he hoped drawing attention to the kinds of activities that can be pursued outdoors would help get people to care about protecting lands.

“We came back intentionally for that,” he said.

Before leaving, Outdoor Retailer's twice annual trade show drew an estimated $40 million in annual economic impact to Utah, benefitting hotels, restaurants and the Salt Palace Convention Center. The 2023 show is significantly smaller than prior years because of the boycott and industrywide trends that have put less emphasis on expositions at the start of each year, brand representatives said.

