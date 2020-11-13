Outrage in Belarus, EU after opposition supporter death

“As a result, Raman sustained a severe head injury and in grave condition was brought to the police (department). An ambulance wasn't called for two more hours. The doctors were unable to save Raman Bandarenka's life,” Bialiatski said, calling for a criminal investigation to hold accountable those responsible for Bandarenka's death.

The authorities have confirmed that Bandarenka was brought to the hospital from a police department in Minsk, but denied responsibility for his death. Police maintained he was injured in a street fight. Belarus' Investigative Committee said Bandarenko was also diagnosed with “alcohol intoxication.” An inquiry has been launched.

Bandarenka's death elicited outrage both in Belarus and abroad. The EU condemned the violence.

“This is an outrageous and shameful result of the actions by the Belarusian authorities who have not only directly and violently carried out repression of their own population, but also created an environment whereby such lawless, violent acts can take place,” Peter Stano, the EU’s spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement.

He added that the Lukashenko’s government was “ignoring not only the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Belarusian people, but also disregarding their lives.”

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who challenged Lukashenko at the presidential election in August, called Bandarenka “a hero” and “an innocent victim of an inhumane system.”

“The man was killed because he wanted to live in a free country,” Tsikhnaouskaya, who is currently in exile in Lithuania, said in a video statement Friday. “But we will never obey those who are ready to kill us.”

A total of four people, including Bandarenka, are reported to have died since the protests began in August as the result of the crackdown on demonstrators and opposition supporters. No criminal probes have been launched into the deaths.

The Investigative Committee on Friday has halted an inquiry into the death of Alexander Taraikovsky, a protester who died on Aug. 10. The government maintains he was killed by an explosive device that blew up in his hands, but his partner believes he was shot by police.

Video shot by an Associated Press journalist shows Taraikovsky with a bloodied shirt before collapsing on the ground. Several police are seen nearby and some walk over to where Taraikovsky is lying on the street and stand around him.

The video doesn't show why he fell to the ground or how his shirt became bloodied, but it also doesn't show that he had an explosive device that blew up in his hand, as the government has said.

The EU already has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and several dozen officials over their role in the security crackdown launched after the contested election. Stano said Friday that the 27-nation bloc “stands ready to impose additional sanctions."

In a separate video message, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that EU member states have asked the bloc's executive to prepare a plan of economic support for Belarus.

“The European Union stands ready to mobilize all its economic means to support and accompany democratic change," she said. “Europe’s economic influence is immense. It's up to us to make a more strategic use of our economic clout. It's up to us to take clear our positions and to enforce them with stronger actions."