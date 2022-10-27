Outrage in South Africa as charges dropped in gang rape case

Police Minister Bheki Cele called the rapes the “shame of the nation" and police initially arrested more than 80 men before charges were ultimately laid against 14.

However, the rape and robbery charges were withdrawn on Thursday and South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said DNA results could not link any of the men to the rapes.

“Upon consultation with the complainants in the matter, and evidential material currently at the disposal of the NPA, it became apparent that there is insufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution,” said NPA spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane.

The Commission for Gender Equality, an organization that advocates for women’s rights, called on the police to quickly relaunch an investigation.

“We are completely outraged at these latest developments, which means the police have no idea who committed this crime. They arrested the wrong people, so the real criminals are still out there,” said spokesman Javu Baloyi.

The Sisonke organization, which staged demonstrations at court during the suspects' appearances, also called on police to act quickly to find those responsible.

Prosecutors said the 14 men are now only facing charges related to immigration offenses as they are suspected to be in South Africa illegally.