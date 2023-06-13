Outside of Miami court where Trump will appear, media so far outnumber protesters

Among those who arrived early were the father-son duo of Florencio and Kevin Rodriguez, who came to the U.S. fifteen years ago as asylum seekers fleeing dictatorship in Cuba.

Wearing a shirt that reads “Jesus is my savior, Trump my president,” the younger Rodriguez, Kevin, said it is possible that Trump is guilty of illegally retaining classified documents.

But he questioned the fairness of the proceedings in light of what he said was prosecutors’ lax attitude toward President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — both of whom have also been accused of mishandling classified intelligence albeit without any intention of hiding their actions.

“Even if he’s guilty, we will still support him,” said Rodriguez as a contingent of Miami police officers rode by on bicycles.

“We never abandon our amigos — those who love this country and our liberty,” he added, highlighting the former president’s staunch opposition to Cuba’s communist government.

Some came to counter the Trump supporters. Jack Kaplan, 68, drove two hours from Ft Pierce, where the judge assigned to the case is based. Toting a copy of the indictment affixed to a clipboard, and a sign reading “Trump is Toast,” the retired car dealer said he’ll celebrate with a $1,400 bottle of Mouton Rothschild red wine if the former president is locked away.

“I’ve already got the bottle sitting in my wine cooler,” said Kaplan as a Trump supporter carrying a sign reading “Keep America Great” walked by. “I’m going to have a big party.”

Burnett reported from Chicago.

