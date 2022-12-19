Ovechkin revels in Messi winning World Cup with Argentina

“Yeah, but I don’t know how he’s going to celebrate,” Ovechkin said. "That’s a different part of the story.”

Ovechkin and the Capitals famously went swimming in fountains in Washington and partied with the Cup like few teams have done in recent history. Messi would have to put on quite the show in Buenos Aires to match that feat.

While watching Messi fulfill his dream, Ovechkin is on the verge of making more history in his sport. Last week he became just the third player to reach the 800-goal mark and he is one short of tying and two from passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list.

Ovechkin met Howe, who died in 2016, at the 2009 All-Star Game in Montreal and has a picture of them in his home autographed by “Mr. Hockey.”

“It’s probably my top thing in my collection,” Ovechkin said. "Obviously, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky’s stick, Mario Lemieux’s stick, it’s probably the top one.”

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner