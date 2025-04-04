Ovechkin scores his 893rd goal. He needs 1 to tie Gretzky and 2 to break the NHL record

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrated his 893 goal with his teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin did not take long to move one goal away from tying and two from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.

Ovechkin beat Spencer Knight 3:52 into the Washington Capitals’ home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. He took a pass from Dylan Strome behind the net and banked the puck off the far post and Knight's back and in.

After a few seconds, Ovechkin's personal goal song, “Shake, Rattle & Roll” by Big Joe Turner," started blaring from arena speakers as mascot Slapshot flipped the counter in one corner from 892 to 893. Fans chanted, “Ovi! Ovi!” before and after play resumed.

Ovechkin moved closer to making hockey history with Gretzky in attendance for the first time during the chase.

Scoring in a fourth consecutive game, Ovechkin reached 40 goals for a 14th time in 20 seasons, which is the most in league history. The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals have six games left in the regular season with a visit to the New York Islanders up next Sunday.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) takes part in the ceremonial puck drop before the start of the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks , Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) walking onto the ice before the start of the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), far right, and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Nick Foligno (17), far right, and former members of the Washington Captials, tke part in the ceremonial puck-drop before the start f the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his 893 goal in a hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

