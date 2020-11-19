Over 4,700 jobs at risk as UK fashion chains seek rescue

The administrators put in charge of the chains remain hopeful that a deal can be secured.

“Jaeger and Peacocks are attractive brands that have suffered the well-known challenges that many retailers face at present," said Tony Wright, joint administrator and a partner at business advisory firm FRP Advisory. “We are in advanced discussions with a number of parties and working hard to secure a future for both businesses.”

Cardiff-based Peacocks operates 423 stores with 4,369 staff, while Jaeger runs 76 stores and concessions and employs 347 staff.

The administrators said no redundancies or store closures have been confirmed yet.

EWM Group had already placed its Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Ponden Home businesses into administration earlier this month.