Over 50 police injured, 250 detained in Berlin May Day riots

More than 20 different rallies took place in the German capital on Saturday and the vast majority of them were peaceful. However, a leftist march of 8,000 people through the city's Neukoelln and Kreuzberg neighborhood, which has often seen clashes in past decades, turned violent. Protesters threw bottles and rocks at officers, and burned garbage containers and wooden pallets in the streets.

“We don't have any final numbers, but regarding the known more than 50 injured colleagues and more than 250 detainments, it's clear that we were far removed from a peaceful May 1,” Stephan Kelm, Berlin's deputy chief of the police union, told German news agency dpa.