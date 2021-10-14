Overnight building blaze in Taiwan raged for hours, 46 dead

Many of the residents of the 40-year-old building were elderly and lived alone in apartments as small as 13 square meters (140 square feet), local media said. The building had 120 residential units on the upper floors, as well as a closed movie theater, abandoned restaurants and karaoke clubs below them, the Central News Agency said.

Fire extinguishers had been installed last month, but only three per floor because the residents could not afford to pay more, the United Daily News, a major newspaper, reported.

The fire appeared to have started on the ground floor, Taiwanese media said.

The United Daily News said that investigators were focusing on a first-floor tea shop whose owner reportedly fought with his girlfriend earlier on Wednesday. They had not ruled out arson, the newspaper said.

A 1995 fire at a nightclub in Taichung, Taiwan’s third-largest city, killed 64 people in the country’s deadliest such disaster in recent times.

Caption Firefighters battle a building fire in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen, according to officials Thursday who said dozens more were injured. (AP Photo/Huang Minghsiung) Credit: Huang Minghsiung Credit: Huang Minghsiung

