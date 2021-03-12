Owner of boat that burned, killing 34, sells other vessels

Officials said they were trapped by flames that blocked a stairwell and a small hatch that were the only exits. All died of smoke inhalation, according to coroner’s reports.

The captain has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of seaman’s manslaughter. Jerry Boylan is accused of “misconduct, negligence and inattention” by failing to train his crew, conduct fire drills and have a roving night watchman on the boat when the fire ignited.

Federal safety investigators blamed Truth Aquatics for a lack of oversight.

Fritzler and Truth Aquatics haven't been charged with a crime. But they are facing wrongful death lawsuits filed by families of those who died.

Jennifer Fiore, an attorney representing two of the families, told the Times that it's believed the dive boats were being sold to help pay for Fritzler's legal defense.

Hilary Potashner, one of Fritzler's attorneys, declined to comment to the Times about the sale because of the lawsuits.

Truth Aquatics had sued in federal court under a provision in maritime law to avoid payouts to the families of the victims.

However, attorney John R. Hillsman, who represents six families, told the Times that Truth Aquatics agreed to pause that lawsuit, allowing the families to proceed with their lawsuits in Los Angeles Superior Court.

After those cases are completed, a federal judge will decide whether the company can legally limit its liability, Hillsman said.