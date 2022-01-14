Owners to get $42 million for citrus trees Florida destroyed

The homeowners in Orange County will receive about $700 per healthy tree destroyed as part of an order issued in state court in Orlando last month. A judgment from a 2014 trial assessed the value of each healthy tree as $344, but fees and interests over the years doubled the per-tree payment.

More than 60,000 healthy, uninfected trees were destroyed in Orange County between 2002 and 2006 as part of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' efforts to eradicate citrus canker, according to the lawsuit.