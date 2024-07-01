BreakingNews
Police: Teen turned toward officers prior to deadly shooting; body camera released

Ownership group of NBA champion Boston Celtics is putting team up for sale

The ownership group that controls the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics says that it intends to sell all its shares of team

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

BOSTON (AP) — The ownership group that controls the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics says it intends to sell all its shares of team.

In a statement released Monday, Boston Basketball Partners LLC said it intends to sell the majority interest of the team in 2024 or early 2025. The balance of its shares would then close in 2028.

Wyc Grousbeck, whose family leads the ownership group, is expected to remain the team’s NBA governor until the sale is complete.

“The controlling family of the ownership group, after considerable thought and internal discussion, has decided to sell the team for estate and family planning considerations,” the statement said.

The Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals last month to capture the franchise's 18th championship.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on Caribbean island of...
2
ThunderShirts, dance parties and anxiety meds can help ease dogs' July...
3
Richardson, McLaughlin and Lyles set to lead the Americans to a big...
4
Could Democrats replace Biden as their nominee? Here's how it could...
5
US Supreme Court Latest: Court sends Trump’s immunity case back to...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top