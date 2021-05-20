Oxford college to keep statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes

Though a majority of members on the commission supported the original wish to remove the Rhodes’ statue, Oriel College said its governing body has now "decided not to begin the legal process for relocation of the memorials.”

“The governing body has carefully considered the regulatory and financial challenges, including the expected timeframe for removal, which could run into years with no certainty of outcome, together with the total cost of removal," it said.

Rhodes was an education benefactor whose legacy includes Oxford University’s prestigious Rhodes scholarships, which have been awarded to international students for over a century. Famous Rhodes scholars include former U.S. President Bill Clinton and feminist writer Naomi Wolf.

His statue was removed from the University of Cape Town in South Africa in 2015 after students led a “Rhodes Must Fall” campaign.

During last year's Black Lives Matters protests, historical monuments and statues around the world, honoring figures from Christopher Columbus to Belgium’s King Leopold II, became flash points in protests.

Perhaps most dramatically, in the English city of Bristol, the statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston was forcibly removed by protesters and thrown it into the harbor. Colston was prominently involved in England’s slaving company, the Royal African Company, which transported tens of thousands of Africans across the Atlantic Ocean.

Neil Mendoza, Oriel College's principal, acknowledged that the decision not to remove Rhodes' statue will be “disappointing to some,” but highlighted the initiative the college will take to improve its outreach.

“It has been a careful, finely balanced debate and we are fully aware of the impact our decision is likely to have in the U.K. and further afield," he said.