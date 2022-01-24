Oxford High School reopens nearly 2 months after shooting

“We have been through so much to get to this moment. We’ve been grieving together, we’ve been praying together, we’ve attended funerals, vigils and memorials and we have been absolutely heartbroken. And we’ve been angry," Wolf said in the video. “Yet we’ve been determined to carry on ... And we are reclaiming our high school back.”

The district asked reporters to stay away from the school campus Monday.

“The kids are just trying to heal and recover,” Stublensky said.

A temporary memorial set up outside the school was removed before students returned. District Superintendent Tim Throne said experts advised that removing it would help students “further their healing process.” A permanent memorial is planned.

“As a community, we will get through this with love and grace for one another,” Throne said last week, referring to the school’s reopening and legal cases related to the shooting.