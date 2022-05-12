Pa. governor hopeful drops out, backs rival as primary nears

Jake Corman, Pennsylvania's ranking state senator, announced his endorsement of Barletta at a news conference just days before the state's Tuesday primary and amid hand-wringing by establishment Republicans that a Mastriano victory would doom their chances of flipping the governor's mansion in November in the battleground state.

Corman's name will remain on ballots statewide, and mail-in voting has been underway for weeks. It's unclear what, if any, effect Corman's decision to end his campaign will have on the race, since polls have showed him gaining little traction.