Pac-12 scraps divisions moments after NCAA paves way

The D-I Council also approved Football Oversight Committee recommendations meant to aid with roster management, lifting the yearly scholarship cap of 25.

While the maximum of 25 so-called initial counters would be scrapped under the proposal for the next two years, the overall scholarship limit of 85 per team in the Bowl Subdivision and 63 in the Championship Subdivision will remain in place. The change, backed by the American Football Coaches’ Association, is aimed at helping teams replenish rosters that have been thinned by transfers.

Still pending was a proposal to set designated periods when players can enter the transfer portal and be immediately eligible at a new school. Coaches proposed two, multiweek dates, starting after the completion of the regular season in late fall and after spring practices typically end in late April.

The Pac-12 said its current nine-game conference schedule based on divisions will be unchanged for the 2022 season, but models for future seasons will be reviewed.

The ACC is considering a 3-5-5 model for football scheduling that would have teams playing three opponents as permanent scheduling partners annually then rotating the other 10 teams over two seasons in the eight-game schedule (five one year, five the next).

The change addresses two issues with the current seven-team divisions and one permanent cross-over rival set-up: Conference members going years without playing each other and imbalanced divisions that have at times created lopsided matchups in the league title game.

Without divisions, a conference would be more likely to have its two most accomplished teams in its championship game and improve its chances of having a team or two selected to the College Football Playoff.

The Big Ten and Southeastern Conference are also considering future scheduling models and whether to stick with divisions.

The Big 12 is pondering a return to a divisional setup as it prepares to welcome four new members in 2023, which could increase the number of teams in the conference to 14, at least temporarily.

Texas and Oklahoma are set to leave the Big 12 after the 2024 season and join the Southeastern Conference. Incoming Big 12 members BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are expected to join the conference by 2023.

___

AP Sports Writer Aaron Beard contributed.

___

