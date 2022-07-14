dayton-daily-news logo
Pacers agree to sign Ayton to offer sheet, Suns can match

By MICHAEL MAROT, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers have signed restricted free agent Deandre Ayton to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have agreed to sign restricted free agent Deandre Ayton to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet, giving the Phoenix Suns two days to match the offer — or lose the center it selected with the top overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Bill Duffy, one of Ayton's agents, confirmed the deal with The Associated Press. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Ayton is attempting to leave a team that balked at paying him the maximum salary.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami and AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Phoenix also contributed to this report.

