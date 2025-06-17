Pacers' Haliburton appears to aggravate lower leg injury in Game 5 of NBA Finals

The injury — whatever it is — has been an issue for much of the series. Haliburton was clearly limping after Game 2, then said before Game 3 that there wasn't much to discuss.

“I’m fine. Really just a lower leg thing. I’ll leave it at that,” Haliburton said. “I don’t think there’s anything more to elaborate.”

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle revealed earlier in the series that Haliburton has been experiencing some discomfort, though did not sound overly concerned. Haliburton has started all five games in the series.

Haliburton came into Monday averaging 17.8 points, 7.5 assists and six rebounds in the finals. He went scoreless in the first half of Game 5, appearing to be laboring at times while running or even walking.

It was the first time he was scoreless at halftime in 36 career playoff games. He scored his first points on a pair of free throws with 7:07 left in the third quarter.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP Credit: AP