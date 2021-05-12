Pacers rally late for 103-94 win to snap 76ers streak,

TIP-INS

76ers: Simmons also had eight rebounds and seven assists. ... Seth Curry had 10 points. ... Philadelphia scored only 32 second-half points and had only 13 in the third quarter. ... Philadelphia failed to pull off its first season sweep of the Pacers since 2004-05. ... The 76ers also played without Furkan Korkmaz (sprained right ankle) and Matisse Thybulle (sore left hand).

Pacers: LeVert had seven rebounds and five assists. ... Doug McDermott finished with 20 points, Justin Holiday added 16 and T.J. McConnell had 10. ... The Pacers were 14 of 41 on 3-pointers. ... Indiana played its final back-to-back of the season, finishing 11-5 on the second night. ... The short-handed Pacers again played without Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring), Jeremy Lamb (left knee), Edmond Sumner (left knee), Myles Turner (right foot) and T.J. Warren (left foot).

ON A ROLL

Sabonis has played his best basketball of the season since missing six games with a back injury. He came into the game averaging 26.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists since May 1 and while he didn't pad those numbers Tuesday, he added another triple-double to his single-season franchise record.

UP NEXT

76ers: Make their final regular-season road trip Thursday at Miami.

Pacers: Host Milwaukee on Thursday in their second-to-last home game.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Indiana Pacers' Oshae Brissett (12) puts up a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Mike Scott during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) dunks against Indiana Pacers' Doug McDermott (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry (31) goes goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Justin Holiday (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings