BreakingNews
Fast-casual Indian restaurant to open this week in Dayton
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Coyotes surrounded a person walking their dog north of Boston over the weekend but were apparently scared off by police cruisers that arrived to help, authorities said.

Police in Swampscott received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker, who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officers counted at least nine coyotes. They retreated after the arrival of cruisers with their lights flashing.

Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.

Police also posted tips from the Humane Society for how to deal with bold coyotes, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when walking their dogs, especially in the evening, when coyotes are most active.

Police also recommended that people bring noisemakers, squirt guns or pepper spray with them to scare coyotes away.

In Other News
1
Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Holmes trial
2
Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer
3
Russian warplane crashes in Sea of Azov port city
4
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
5
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dead at 56
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top