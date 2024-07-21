BreakingNews
Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns. VP Harris gets his nod

Padres' Michael King has no-hit bid broken up in 7th inning on single by Guardians' Angel Martinez

Guardians rookie Angel Martinez blooped a single to center in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by San Diego's Michael King

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians rookie Angel Martinez hit a bloop single to center leading off the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by San Diego's Michael King on Sunday.

King dominated the AL Central-leading Guardians for six innings — allowing only a fourth-inning walk — before Martínez dropped a 2-1 pitch softly into center. Cleveland, which got just one hit in a loss to the Padres on Saturday, trail 2-1.

King was trying to pitch just the second no-hitter in Padres history. Joe Musgrove ended the club's long drought in 2021 against Texas.

In his six-year career, King has never thrown more than 109 pitches. He entered the seventh at Progressive Field with 70.

The 29-year-old King spent the past five seasons with the Yankees, primarily as a reliever, before being acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to New York on Dec. 7, 2023.

San Diego pitchers Dylan Cease, Jeremiah Estrada and Yuki Matsui threw a combined one-hitter Saturday in a 7-0 win over the Guardians, limiting them to two baserunners.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Here's the letter that Biden wrote to say he would no longer seek...
2
Democrats hail Biden's decision to not seek reelection as selfless...
3
Harris, endorsed by Biden, could become first woman, second Black...
4
Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age...
5
2024 Election Latest: Biden ends his reelection bid
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top