Padres say Tatis should be able to avoid shoulder surgery

An MRI on Tuesday showed a slight labral tear and the Padres put the electrifying 22-year-old on the 10-day injured list. General manager A.J. Preller said the club wasn't ruling out anything, including Tatis’ possible return when he’s eligible.

Tatis winced in pain as he fell to the ground and cradled his left arm in Monday night's game against San Francisco. Manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held Tatis’ left arm against his body as he walked off the field.