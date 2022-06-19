Padres star Machado sprains ankle, Rockies complete sweep

Machado later sat up but was unable to put weight on the injured ankle and was helped off the field and into the clubhouse for further examination.

Machado entered Sunday’s game batting .329 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Senzatela (3-3) pitched six strong innings, Elias Diaz also homered and C.J. Cron had three hits for Colorado.

Luke Voit and Austin Nola homered for the Padres.

Voit led off the the second with a home run and the Rockies evened the score in their half of the second on Diaz’s RBI single.

Colorado broke it open with a big fifth.

Garrett Hampson tripled with one out and Yonathan Daza walked, setting up RBI singles by Brendan Rodgers and Cron, finishing Blake Snell (0-4). Steven Wilson relieved and Grichuk hit a three-run drive that put the Rockies up 6-1.

Diaz, who finished with three RBIs, homered leading off the sixth and drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

Nola had a two-run homer in the eighth off Robert Stephenson. TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: INF-OF Garrett Hampson has been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list, returning from a four-day absence. … INF Alan Trejo was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque and RHP Tyley Kinley, who has been sidelined indefinitely by flexor tear in his right elbow, has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Padres: Return home to host Arizona on Monday night with San Diego RHP Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.35 ERA) scheduled to pitch the opener in a three-game series.

Rockies: After an off-day Monday, the Rockies open a three-game series at Miami with Ryan Feltner (1-2, 4.85 ERA) set to pitch Tuesday night’s opener.

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grabs his left ankle after being injured while trying to run out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was called out on the play, was helped off the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk follows the flight of his three-run home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Steven Wilson in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela works against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres' Luke Voit, left, congratulates Austin Nola who crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Robert Stephenson in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grounds out to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grips his left ankle after falling over first base while trying to beat out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado was helped off the field and was called out on the play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)