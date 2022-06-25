Padres win on Austin Nola's RBI single off brother Aaron

The Nolas first faced each other as professionals on Aug. 21. They grew up in Baton Rouge and both played at LSU.

Other than getting one-upped by his brother, Aaron Nola (4-5) pitched well. He allowed one run and seven hits in seven innings while striking out 10 and walking two.

Gore struck out four and walked four. He struggled with his control in the third inning and loaded the bases on two walks and a single before getting Bryce Harper to fly out to left to end the inning.

Nabil Crismatt (4-0) pitched two perfect innings for the win. Luis Garcia struck out the heart of the order in the eighth. Rogers loaded the bases with two outs by allowing consecutive one-out singles and then walking pinch-hitter Yairo Munoz with two outs before retiring Schwarber for his 22nd save.

The Padres had retired 12 straight batters until Alec Bohm singled with one out in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: 3B Manny Machado missed his fifth straight game with a sprained ankle. He did agility drills in the outfield for a second straight day and manager Bob Melvin said the slugger was probably going to hit in the indoor batting cage.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (2-5, 4.43 ERA) and Padres LHP Blake Snell (0-4, 5.46) are scheduled to start Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres' Austin Nola hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres' Austin Nola hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, center, gestures after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, center, gestures after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, right, is congratulated by Nomar Mazara after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, right, is congratulated by Nomar Mazara after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan