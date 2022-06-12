Pads manager Melvin, coach into COVID protocol after opener

The Padres made the announcement about 40 minutes before first pitch of the second game. San Diego beat the Rockies in the opener.

Earlier Saturday, the Padres announced that starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and reliever Adrian Morejon were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. Clevinger was to have pitched the first game of the doubleheader but was scratched Friday night due to what the Padres said was an illness.