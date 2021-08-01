dayton-daily-news logo
Pads star Tatis on 10-day injured list with shoulder trouble

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., center, is helped off the field by manager Jayce Tingler, left, and a trainer during the first inning the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 30, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., center, is helped off the field by manager Jayce Tingler, left, and a trainer during the first inning the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 30, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

By BERNIE WILSON, Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a day after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.

The Padres announced the move prior to their game against the Colorado Rockies. They also placed right-hander Chris Paddack on the IL with an oblique injury.

Tatis, the NL's starting shortstop in the All-Star game, was injured Friday night while sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning against the Rockies. He was in pain as he was led off the field by manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer.

Tingler said Tatis was “a little bit more sore than maybe some of them we've had in the past."

The Padres, who are in third place in the NL West and in control of the second wild-card spot, are keeping their fingers crossed that the electrifying 22-year-old Tatis will be back in 10 days.

Tatis leads the NL with 31 home runs. He's hitting .292 with 70 RBIs.

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. slides into third next to Colorado Rockies shortstop Brendan Rodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in San Diego. Tatis left the game. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. slides into third next to Colorado Rockies shortstop Brendan Rodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in San Diego. Tatis left the game. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis Jr., second from right, is checked on by manager Jayce Tingler, left, and a trainer, second from left, after sliding into third base against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in San Diego. Bobby Dickerson is at righ. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis Jr., second from right, is checked on by manager Jayce Tingler, left, and a trainer, second from left, after sliding into third base against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in San Diego. Bobby Dickerson is at righ. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

