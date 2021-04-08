Paint plant explosion and fire kill 1, hurt 8; cause unclear

Some of the injured were able to get out of the Yenkin-Majestic Paint plant in Columbus, authorities said. Others were rescued and taken to the hospital. All of them, including two initially listed as in critical condition, were stable by later Thursday.

The employee who was killed was found in the rubble of the collapsed building after the fire was extinguished, Battalion Chief Steve Martin said. The employee was identified as 44-year-old Wendell Light, a press room supervisor for the family-owned business, which makes paints, resins and other coatings.