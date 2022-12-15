Pakistan: Afghan Taliban shell border town, killing civilian

Authorities say mortars fired by the Afghan Taliban forces also hit a truck near Chaman. They say accused the Afghan Taliban forces of intentionally targeting the civilian population.

Afghanistan’s Taliban seized the Afghan capital of Kabul last year. Since then, the countries have traded fire mainly over lingering disputes about Pakistan's construction of a fence along the Afghan border. Incidents of militant attacks on Pakistani security forces have also increased since the country's new army chief Gen. Asim Munir took the charge on Nov. 29 and replaced Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On Thursday, U.S. CENTCOM chief Gen. Erik Kurilla visited Pakistan and met with Munir in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, according to a military statement. The two military leaders discussed a range of issues, including the regional stability and security cooperation. The statement said Kurilla also visited the northwestern border town of Torkham near Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul came under gunfire in an attack that was later claimed by the Islamic State group. Pakistani officials at the time had called the incident an attack on its envoy there. Islamabad also has said Afghanistan’s rulers are sheltering militants who carry out deadly attacks on its soil.