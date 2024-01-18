Pakistan air force carries out retaliatory strikes in Iran, targeting Pakistani insurgents

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's air force carried out retaliatory strikes on insurgents inside Iran, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Thursday. The strikes followed Iran's attack Tuesday on Pakistani soil that killed two children in the southwestern Baluchistan province.
Iran’s state media Thursday said several explosions were heard near Saravan city close to the border of Iran and Pakistan.
The official IRNA news agency quoted the deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ali Reza Marhamati, as saying authorities are investigating.
In Other News
1
Top-ranked Swiatek escapes with a narrow win over 2022 runner-up...
2
UN: Palestinians are dying in hospitals as estimated 60,000 wounded...
3
Donald Trump tops off a long day in court with a long, rambling speech...
4
Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed after Wall Street dips...
5
Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking...