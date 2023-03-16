Pakistan court rejects ex-PM Khan's plea to suspend warrant

The pause — in effect until Friday morning — was seen as a reprieve for the 70-year-old opposition leader.

The courts have also barred Khan and his Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf opposition party from holding a rally on Sunday ahead of elections for the assembly in Punjab, where Lahore is the provincial capital.

Thursday's order sent a wave of relief among Khan's supporters — though security forces deployed around Khan's home were still at the scene.

Usman Anwar, the Punjab police chief, said police would “ comply with the court order," without elaborating.

Khan has claimed his ouster was a conspiracy by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States. Both Washington and Sharif's government have denied the allegations.

Saad Hassan, a lawyer for Pakistan's election tribunal, said Thursday that Khan has been avoiding court hearings since January.

Violence erupted in Lahore on Tuesday when about 1,000 Khan supporters clashed with police when they tried to arrest the former premier at his house in the upscale Zaman Park neighborhood. Khan's supporters hurled petrol bombs, rocks and bricks at police. Officers responded by swinging batons, firing tear gas and using water cannons. They failed to arrest Khan.

On Wednesday, Khan said in a video message that he was ready to travel to Islamabad on Saturday to appear in court. He posed for cameras with piles of spent tear gas shells he said had been collected from around his home.

“What crime did I commit that my house has been attacked like this,” he tweeted at the time.

Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

