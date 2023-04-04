Pakistan court rules delay of provinces' votes unlawful

The top court ruling is a blow to Sharif's government, which wanted national elections and the voting for regional assemblies held on the same day.

Zafar said the court ordered the government to provide funds to the election board and required all provincial and federal officials to assist free, fair and lawful elections in the two provinces.

Earlier, government ministers told reporters they were expecting a verdict form the court to take the country out of constitutional crisis.

The prime minister has summoned the federal Cabinet to review the situation later Tuesday.

Azam Nazeer Tarar, the law minister, said the verdict would deepen the constitutional crisis. He said more judges should have heard this case to avoid any doubts. The government has been asking for formation of a full court but the chief justice rejected the request.

