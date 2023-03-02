Pakistan frees retired general accused of inciting violence

The release of retired Lt. Gen. Amjad Shoaib, a vocal supporter of ousted premier Imran Khan, reflected the government's practice of using laws to silence critics. The charges potentially carried a seven-year sentence.

Shoaib's arrest over the weekend drew condemnation from the opposition and human rights activists. He was detained after appearing on the Pakistani BOL news channel, criticizing authorities for keeping scores of Khan’s supporters jailed, especially in remote areas of the country.