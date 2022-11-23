Pakistan PM to appoint new army chief amid political turmoil

Since then, Khan's protest march has moved toward Islamabad in convoys without him. Khan is expected to again lead the march on Islamabad on Nov. 26, according to his Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

The ongoing deadlock between the government of Sharif and Khan’s party has deepened the political turmoil at a time when Pakistan is struggling to deal with the aftermath of last summer’s devastating floods ahead of cold winter weather. Thousands are still living in makeshift homes following the record-shattering floods that killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million.

Khan has also claimed that his removal from power was unlawful and a conspiracy by Bajwa and his political opponents and orchestrated by the United States, a charge denied by both Washington and Sharif.

So far, neither the military and nor the government has disclosed the names of the generals who were on the panel. However, the six senior-most generals are Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid and Lt. Gen. Mohammad Amir.

Sharif's office took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying “The PM Office has received the summary from the Ministry of Defence with a panel of names for the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Army Staff."

Bajwa is retiring at a time when Khan is asking Sharif to announce snap elections, a demand that the coalition government has rejected, saying the next parliamentary vote will take place in 2023 as scheduled. Bajwa became army chief in 2016 and Khan extended his service for three years.

It is widely believed that Gen. Asim Munir, a former spymaster, could be appointed as Bajwa's successor if the senior most general is elevated. Sharif has the authority to pick any general from the panel of generals recommended to him by the military, which has ruled Pakistan for half of its 75-year history.