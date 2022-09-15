Pakistan reopens highway to speed up aid to flood victims

But the government in a statement on Thursday insisted there was no shortage of food in Pakistan and that plans are being drawn up for imports of certain food items.

Initially, Pakistan estimated that the floods caused $10 billion in damages, but now several economists say the cost of the damages is more like $30 billion. That's five times more than what Pakistan’s government will get under the 2019 bailout signed with the International Monetary Fund.

So far, 100 flights from different countries and international aid agencies have delivered the much-needed supplies, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday. The U.N. weeks ago urged the international community to generously help in relief, rescue and rehabilitation work.

On Wednesday, the U.N. resident coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, told reporters that the member states had so far committed $150 million in response to an emergency appeal for $160 million. So far, he said, $38 million pledges from the world community had been converted into assistance for Pakistan.

On Thursday, Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, the representative of the World Health Organization in Pakistan, handed over medical equipment and medicines for flood victims to the provincial Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho in Karachi, the capital of Sindh, the country's province worst hit by the floods.

Mahipala said at a news conference that he had visited flood-affected areas where WHO's staff was on the ground, providing medical camps and mobile medical clinics. He said WHO will soon provide more aid, vehicles and boats to the Sindh government so that officials could use them to reach flood victims in remote areas.

Also, WHO has for the past several weeks been helping Pakistan in tackling the outbreak of waterborne and other diseases among flood victims in Sindh and elsewhere in the country.

The impoverished nation is diverting funds allocated for development projects to help flood victims. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif this week promised the country’s homeless people that the government will ensure they are paid to rebuild and return to their lives. With winter just weeks away, displaced people living in tents are worried about their future.

Sharif on Thursday traveled to Uzbekistan to attend a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. Washington is one of the most generous responders to floods in Pakistan. The United States has announced $50 million aid, which is being delivered by military planes.

On the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Sharif was also expected to brief world leaders about the climate-induced damages caused by the floods in his struggling Islamic nation.

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers of a charity group arrive to distribute food among flood victims at a camp, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain Combined Shape Caption Volunteers of a charity group arrive to distribute food among flood victims at a camp, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain

Combined Shape Caption Children eat food provided by a charity group, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain Combined Shape Caption Children eat food provided by a charity group, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain

Combined Shape Caption A man takes care of his sick son receiving treatment at a temporary medical center setup in abandoned building, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain Combined Shape Caption A man takes care of his sick son receiving treatment at a temporary medical center setup in abandoned building, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain

Combined Shape Caption Children eat food provided by a charity group, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain Combined Shape Caption Children eat food provided by a charity group, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain

Combined Shape Caption Sick boys receive treatment at a temporary medical center setup in an abandoned building, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain Combined Shape Caption Sick boys receive treatment at a temporary medical center setup in an abandoned building, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers of a charity group distribute food to flood victims, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain Combined Shape Caption Volunteers of a charity group distribute food to flood victims, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain