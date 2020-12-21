Pakistan warns India against 'false flag' attacks in Kashmir

“If that were to happen, Pakistan will exercise its right to self-defense,” it said in a letter to the U.N.

The U.N. confirmed Friday's incident and said it was being investigated.

Anurag Srivastava, a spokesman for India's External Affairs Ministry, said Pakistan's allegations were “investigated in detail and found to be factually incorrect and false." He said Indian troops were aware of the presence of U.N. observers and did not open fire.

“Instead of repeating baseless and fabricated allegations against India to cover up its own failure in ensuring the safety and security of U.N. personnel in territory under its control, Pakistan should responsibly investigate its lapses," he said in a statement.

The two nuclear-armed nations are bitter rivals which have fought three wars since gaining independence from British rule in 1947, two of them over the Himalayan region of Kashmir. The territory is split between Indian and Pakistani control, and both claim it in its entirety.

The two sides often exchange fire across the heavily-guarded Line of Control in Kashmir. Each accuses the other of routinely violating a 2003 cease-fire.

___

Associated Press writer Ashok Sharma in New Delhi contributed.