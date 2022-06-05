Palat scores late, Lightning beat Rangers 3-2 in Game 3

Artemi Panarin had two assists for the Rangers, and Adam Fox and Zibanejad had primary helpers on power-play goals resulting from a pair of penalties drawn by Shesterkin in the second period.

Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry was whistled for slashing on the first, and Riley Nash went to penalty box for interference before Kreider’s goal made it 2-0 midway through the period.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper cited poor puck management and the lack of a sense of urgency as factors in Tampa Bay starting the series slowly following a nine-day layoff the defending champs earned with a second-round sweep of the Presidents Trophy-winning Florida Panthers.

Neither of those were a factor once the Lightning fell behind by two goals Sunday.

Shesterkin finished with 48 saves, but the Rangers wasted an opportunity to regain control of the game when Kucherov drew a four-minute penalty for high-sticking Zibanejad with just over nine minutes left.

In fact, New York lost the man-advantage when Jacob Trouba subsequently was penalized for tripping Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn.

Shesterkin made save after save to keep the Rangers from falling behind, but couldn’t get his glove up high enough to stop Palat’s winner.

Tampa Bay, which hadn’t lost consecutive playoff games in three years before dropping Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden, rallied from a 3-2 deficit to win its first-round series against Toronto in seven games.

The Lightning swept the Florida Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the regular season, before running into problems against the Rangers.

New York has demonstrated an ability to rebound from adversity in these playoffs, too.

The Rangers overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat Pittsburgh in the opening round, then rebounded from losing the first games on the road and trailing Carolina 3-2 before winning another tough seven-game series to reach the East finals.

NOTES: Lightning Brayden Point missed his sixth consecutive game with a lower body injury. He hasn’t played since leaving the lineup during Tampa Bay’s Game 7 victory over Toronto in the first round. ... The Rangers lost to the Lightning for the first time this season. They entered Sunday 5-0 against the defending champ, with three of the wins coming during the regular season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) falls on a shot by New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Defending for Tampa Bay is Jan Rutta (44).(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) falls on a shot by New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Defending for Tampa Bay is Jan Rutta (44).(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) covers his mouth after getting hit with a high stick from Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) covers his mouth after getting hit with a high stick from Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the New York Rangers during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the New York Rangers during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with teammates after the Lightning defeated the New York Rangers during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with teammates after the Lightning defeated the New York Rangers during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) reacts after getting called for a penalty during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) reacts after getting called for a penalty during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) reacts after giving up a goal to Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) reacts after giving up a goal to Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Riley Nash (16) crashes into New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Nash was called for a penalty on the play. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Riley Nash (16) crashes into New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Nash was called for a penalty on the play. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara